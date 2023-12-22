You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in Wisconsin, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Badger State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else.

According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in Wisconsin is actually one of its most popular spots: Milwaukee. While this might not make sense in terms of recent years, the city has reportedly seen a decrease in population from the 1960s. Here's what the site had to say:

"Even though Wisconsin is generally increasing in size, the Milwaukee area is declining only at a rate of 1.2%. Since 2010, the area has gained only 20 thousand residents. While this may seem like a lot, considering that there were more in 1960, the number is not very high. In 1960, the population of Milwaukee itself sat at 741,324, but by 2020 they had just 576,301 residents. In 2021, that number was a s low as 569,330."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.