Video Shows UFO Hovering Over Air Force 1 During Biden's LA Visit
By Jason Hall
December 22, 2023
An unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted hovering over Air Force 1 during President Joe Biden's recent trip to Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports.
Footage sent to the website shows a spherical white or silver object above the president's plane several times as it flew near Los Angeles International Airport, which multiple witnesses claimed to have seen. It's worth noting that the plane shown in the photo shared by Daily Mail has a rear engine, unlike the 747 plane typically used by the president.
There has been no confirmation on what the object actually was, though many social media users compared it to "metallic orb" UFOs previously spotted by Reaper drones in the Middle East, which have been studied by the government's official UFO office.
In January, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed details behind more than 150 previously unexplained UFO sightings among the 366 reported to the Pentagon since March 2021 in a report obtained by NBC News.
UFO caught on camera hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles https://t.co/SiuXKfkAqu pic.twitter.com/kQa4MmCkMM— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 21, 2023
The unclassified report from stated that 163 sightings were balloons or "balloon-like entities," 26 reports were unmanned aircrafts or vessels similar to drones and six were either birds, plastic bags or the results of weather events.
The report did, however, specify that “initial characterization does not mean positively resolved or unidentified" in relation to the findings.
Nearly half of the 366 reported cases were unexplainable and “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” according to the report. A classified version of the report was sent to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., in adherence with a defense spending bill recently passed by Congress.
The majority of new UFO sightings were reported by Navy and Air Force aviators and operators, which brought the total to 510. The increase in sightings was believed to be "partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP may represent, either as safety of flight hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms," as well as the "reduced stigma surrounding UAP reporting." Additionally, the increase in reporting sightings "allows more opportunities to apply rigorous analysis and resolve events," according to the report.