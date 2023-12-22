Video Shows UFO Hovering Over Air Force 1 During Biden's LA Visit

An unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted hovering over Air Force 1 during President Joe Biden's recent trip to Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports.

Footage sent to the website shows a spherical white or silver object above the president's plane several times as it flew near Los Angeles International Airport, which multiple witnesses claimed to have seen. It's worth noting that the plane shown in the photo shared by Daily Mail has a rear engine, unlike the 747 plane typically used by the president.

There has been no confirmation on what the object actually was, though many social media users compared it to "metallic orb" UFOs previously spotted by Reaper drones in the Middle East, which have been studied by the government's official UFO office.

In January, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed details behind more than 150 previously unexplained UFO sightings among the 366 reported to the Pentagon since March 2021 in a report obtained by NBC News.