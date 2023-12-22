Weirdest Dish In Arizona Non-Arizonans Don’t Know

When we're used to something, it becomes familiar, no matter how unusual it may be.

Love Food published an article about every U.S. state's weirdest dish that anyone who doesn't live there won't understand at all:

"Built on a mish-mash of home-grown recipes and culinary influences from all over the world, American cuisine is creative and colorful, with endless regional specialties. But while every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand. From Alaskan ice cream made with reindeer fat to a Southwestern 'pie' thrown together inside a packet of Fritos, these are the most unusual delicacies you'll find across the USA. Remember: just because some people might see them as weird, it doesn't make them any less delicious!"

The less than popular food that Arizonans are known for loving is the mesquite pod:

"Thought mesquite was only good for barbecue fuel? As tasty as smoked brisket may be, there’s another part of the mesquite tree that’s equally delicious, but often gets overlooked: the pods. Perfectly edible, these legumes can be eaten straight from the tree (just grab a pod, chew it up, then spit out the seeds) – but in Arizona they’re more commonly milled to produce a sweet, nutty flour that can be used both as a barbecue seasoning and in baked goods. Nonprofit organization Desert Harvesters, which runs workshops on the ingredients of the Sonoran Desert, uses it for treats like these pancakes, pictured."