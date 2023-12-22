Weirdest Dish In Kentucky Non-Kentuckians Don’t Know

When we're used to something, it becomes familiar, no matter how unusual it may be.

Love Food published an article about every U.S. state's weirdest dish that anyone who doesn't live there won't understand at all:

"Built on a mish-mash of home-grown recipes and culinary influences from all over the world, American cuisine is creative and colorful, with endless regional specialties. But while every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand. From Alaskan ice cream made with reindeer fat to a Southwestern 'pie' thrown together inside a packet of Fritos, these are the most unusual delicacies you'll find across the USA. Remember: just because some people might see them as weird, it doesn't make them any less delicious!"

The less than popular food that Kentuckians are known for loving is Benedictine:

"Benedictine was invented at the beginning of the 20th century by Louisville restauranteur Jennie Carter Benedict, who mixed cream cheese and cucumber for fancy British-style sandwiches. These days it's a must-make recipe for any Kentucky Derby watch party, typically slathered on sandwiches loaded with meaty fillings, or served up as a dip with a selection of vegetables or crackers. Some add hot sauce, while others stir through some eye-catching green food coloring. It’s so ubiquitous in Louisville that you can buy it pre-made at a handful of grocery stores around the city."