Weirdest Dish In New Mexico Non-New Mexicans Don’t Know

When we're used to something, it becomes familiar, no matter how unusual it may be.

Love Food published an article about every U.S. state's weirdest dish that anyone who doesn't live there won't understand at all:

"Built on a mish-mash of home-grown recipes and culinary influences from all over the world, American cuisine is creative and colorful, with endless regional specialties. But while every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand. From Alaskan ice cream made with reindeer fat to a Southwestern 'pie' thrown together inside a packet of Fritos, these are the most unusual delicacies you'll find across the USA. Remember: just because some people might see them as weird, it doesn't make them any less delicious!"

The less than popular food that New Mexicans are known for loving is green chile sundae:

"Amping up the flavor in everything from classic enchiladas to pizzas and burgers, green chiles are ubiquitous in New Mexican cuisine – so much so that, these days, they can be found in sweet treats as well as savory ones. Enter the green chile sundae, a specialty of Las Cruces hot dog and ice cream joint Caliche’s Frozen Custard. Consisting of vanilla frozen custard smothered in green chile topping (in the same manner you’d expect strawberry sauce to be served) and sprinkled with salted pecans, it’s the perfect marriage of spicy and sugary."