Weirdest Dish In Texas Non-Texans Don’t Know

When we're used to something, it becomes familiar, no matter how unusual it may be.

Love Food published an article about every U.S. state's weirdest dish that anyone who doesn't live there won't understand at all:

"Built on a mish-mash of home-grown recipes and culinary influences from all over the world, American cuisine is creative and colorful, with endless regional specialties. But while every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand. From Alaskan ice cream made with reindeer fat to a Southwestern 'pie' thrown together inside a packet of Fritos, these are the most unusual delicacies you'll find across the USA. Remember: just because some people might see them as weird, it doesn't make them any less delicious!"

The less than popular food that Texans are known for loving is Frito pie:

"A staple at college and high school football games across the state, Frito pie is a cheap and hearty dish that always hits the spot. Not only that, but it’s so simple to make, most Texans could do it in their sleep: split a bag of Fritos down the front with a pair of scissors, spoon in a healthy scoop of chili, then top with plenty of cheese and onions. Like yours fancy? Feel free to customize your pie with refried beans, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños… anything you might usually cram into a taco."