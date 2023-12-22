Why This Arizona City Is Shrinking Rapidly

Certain cities experience periods in which people flock in large numbers to move there permanently. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can be experienced the other way around when people move away from them quickly.

Travel A Lot has determined the fastest shrinking city in every state:

"Every decade, we use a census to determine where people are going in the States. Lately, we’ve been noticing a trend of people moving to major cities and suburbs in an attempt to find more jobs. This means that many smaller cities and towns are losing residents at an alarming rate.

States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment.

In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

In Arizona, the title goes to Nogales:

"Arizona's Santa Cruz County has the city of Nogales. Nogales is a significant port for the import of goods from Mexico and is situated directly on the US-Mexico border. In addition, this city is well-known for a number of tourist destinations, including the Mission Los Santos Ángeles de Guevavi and the Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum.

Arizona overall is gaining residents each year at a rate of 1.4% each year. Nogales however, has lost nearly 5% of it's total residents as of late. In 2020 this city's population was 20,837. Just one year later that number dropped to 19,770 living within the city limits."