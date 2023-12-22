Why This Kentucky City Is Shrinking Rapidly

Certain cities experience periods in which people flock in large numbers to move there permanently. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can be experienced the other way around when people move away from them quickly.

Travel A Lot has determined the fastest shrinking city in every state:

"Every decade, we use a census to determine where people are going in the States. Lately, we’ve been noticing a trend of people moving to major cities and suburbs in an attempt to find more jobs. This means that many smaller cities and towns are losing residents at an alarming rate.

States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment.

In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

In Kentucky, the title goes to Henderson:

"Henderson, Kentucky -0.8% Henderson is renowned for having a long history with trains. Between 1902 and 1971, a lot of well-known and powerful persons traveled through Henderson's Union Station. Some of them were Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, and Franklin Roosevelt. Today, you can observe as commuter trains pass through Henderson's downtown roughly every 30 minutes.

Henderson's population has declined by -0.8% from the most recent census, which showed a population of 27,931, in 2020, and is currently falling at a pace of -0.28% annually. Henderson's population density per square mile is 1,726 and it spans across 18 miles. Last year they lost just over 200 residents."