Why This Nevada City Is Shrinking Rapidly

Certain cities experience periods in which people flock in large numbers to move there permanently. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can be experienced the other way around when people move away from them quickly.

Travel A Lot has determined the fastest shrinking city in every state:

"Every decade, we use a census to determine where people are going in the States. Lately, we’ve been noticing a trend of people moving to major cities and suburbs in an attempt to find more jobs. This means that many smaller cities and towns are losing residents at an alarming rate.

States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment.

In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

In Nevada, the title goes to West Wendover:

"West Wendover Nevada has had a population decline of about 0.4% from 2020 to 2021. West Wendover had a population of 4,511 in 2020 and in 2021 it had a population of 4,492. These numbers show a population decline lower than every other city in the great state, but certainly not a record low.

West Wendover, Nevada is one of the smallest of the 366 metropolitan statistical areas where this population data comes from. West Wendover, 120 miles to the east of Reno, is a well-liked overnight stop with an array of casino-resorts, buffets, steakhouses, and gaming options. It also offers a great basecamp for exploring the expansive Bonneville Salt Flats."