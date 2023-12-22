Why This New Mexico City Is Shrinking Rapidly

Certain cities experience periods in which people flock in large numbers to move there permanently. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can be experienced the other way around when people move away from them quickly.

Travel A Lot has determined the fastest shrinking city in every state:

"Every decade, we use a census to determine where people are going in the States. Lately, we’ve been noticing a trend of people moving to major cities and suburbs in an attempt to find more jobs. This means that many smaller cities and towns are losing residents at an alarming rate.

States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment.

In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

In New Mexico, the title goes to Hobbs:

"With its clear sky panoramas and breathtaking sunsets, the Hobbs area epitomizes the best of the high desert. A completely varied heritage can be seen in the area, which is home to Hispanic culture, farming customs, and cowboy folklore. Hobbs really does seem to have something for everyone to enjoy.

Hobbs, New Mexico experienced record growth over the past decade with a population boom of almost 20%. That silver lining ended in the year 2021 when their residency declined by just over 2%. Marking a short stop to their self proclaimed "magic number" of 50.000 people. Maybe next year Hobbs!"