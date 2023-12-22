Woman Who Said She Was Arrested For Being Pretty Sentenced In Mom's Murder

Hend Bustami, the woman who once claimed she was arrested because she was too "pretty," was sentenced to 15 years to life in relation to he death of her mother, 8 News Now reports.

Bustami, 29, pleaded "guilty, but mentally ill" to second-degree murder in relation to the October 2022 death of Afaf Hussanen, 61, in the south Las Vegas home they shared. A grand jury indicted Bustami on the murder charge in March 2023 and prosecutors played a 911 call made by the suspect made on October 26, 2022 in which she confessed to the incident during the hearing.

“I think I killed my mommy,” Bustami told a dispatcher.

Bustami reportedly broke a glass table over her mother's head before stabbing her with its shards. The then-28-year-old was arrested in Barstow, California, by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.

Bustami was previously booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of public misconduct at an airport stemming from an incident in which she was accused of skipping out on the bill at a Chili's restaurant located in Harry Reid International Airport in August 2022. Bustami was described as being “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” when responding officers made contact with her at the airport baggage area, according to an arrest report obtained by KTLA.

During her arrest, Bustami threatened to "spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report stated.

Police later learned of a warrant issued by the Las Vegas Municipal Court for Bustami's arrest stemming from a battery charge from June. Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in relation to the airport incident and later released, according to KTLA.