Yung Miami's Reality Show Is Reportedly Headed To BET

"Originally, P [of Quality Control] approached us to do it together but I didn’t want to do it," JT said. "I want to make music. I feel like I don’t want to skip over that. I try to fall back as much as I can with personality…I just hate the fact that sometimes like you said they buy so much into it. I feel like I’ll get there. I'll definitely get there but I could do the music thing for sure."



Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, announced her plans for the reality show during an interview at the MTV Video Music Awards back in September. The series will arrive amid the rapper's success with her award-winning podcast Caresha Please. The host of the podcast previously faced backlash after her show beat out other platforms like Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game and others at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.



As of this report, a premiere date for Yung Miami's new show has not been announced.