1 Dead, Several Others Injured In Florida Mall Shooting

Jennifer Hunt Murty, an Ocala Gazette publisher, was present during the shooting and a male victim, who was shot outside a Starbucks, suffered life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot to either his neck or head before succumbing to the injuries sustained at the scene. A female victim, who was shot in the Kay Jewelers store, appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Murty.

“I think there were two shooters. I was volunteering at the wrapping station that raises money for the domestic violence shelter, and the gunman was probably about 10 feet away,” Murty said. “We didn’t really have any protection other than tables with linens over them but we went to the floor, and everybody else was running, so we were very close to the shooting as it occurred, and had very little protection to hide.”

The shooting suspect was described as "a Black man with a slim build and wearing a white t-shirt."

“We had to be quiet because the shooter was shooting so I texted the (OPD) Chief Balken on his cell and told him that there was an active shooter and to send help,” Murty said.

“My fellow wrappers, hiding with me, were afraid even my text would alert them to us,” she said.

The mall was described as being busy at the time of the incident with many shoppers buying gifts two days before Christmas Day.