Michigan Offers Jim Harbaugh Record-Setting Deal Amid NFL Interest: Report
By Jason Hall
December 24, 2023
The University of Michigan has reportedly offered head football coach Jim Harbaugh a record-setting 10-year, $125 million contract extension amid reported interest from NFL teams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"If he signed the deal -- which he has not yet done -- Harbaugh would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. The NFL clause would be one season only, but that's apparently been enough to drag out the process," Rapoport wrote via NFL.com.
Last week, Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Los Angeles Chargers "have interest" in hiring Harbaugh, who previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and made the playoffs during his first three seasons, which included a Super Bowl berth in 2012. The Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are the only teams that currently have head coaching vacancies and more teams could have openings after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.
As the NFL's coaching carousel is set to spin, #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is weighing a huge decision -- whether to accept a massive new contract that includes a "no NFL" clause for one year.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2023
From @NFLGameDay: #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is weighing a “no NFL” clause in his contract extension; Meanwhile, #Jets brass is set to return in 2024. pic.twitter.com/64lCqckBNr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2023
"People that think we've done a good job and are pleased with the job that we've done here at Michigan, they're going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said in December 2022 via ESPN. "And for those people that don't approve of the job we've done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they'll be most likely disappointed to learn we'll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023."
Harbaugh, 59, is 12 days away from coaching the undefeated Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second consecutive year during a controversial 2023 season. The University of Michigan agreed to the Big Ten Conference's three-game suspension of Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid allegations of a sign-stealing scheme.
The Big Ten did, however, specify that it had no evidence of Harbaugh being aware of fired former staffer Connor Stalion's sign-stealing scheme.