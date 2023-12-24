Michigan Offers Jim Harbaugh Record-Setting Deal Amid NFL Interest: Report

"People that think we've done a good job and are pleased with the job that we've done here at Michigan, they're going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said in December 2022 via ESPN. "And for those people that don't approve of the job we've done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they'll be most likely disappointed to learn we'll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023."

Harbaugh, 59, is 12 days away from coaching the undefeated Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second consecutive year during a controversial 2023 season. The University of Michigan agreed to the Big Ten Conference's three-game suspension of Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid allegations of a sign-stealing scheme.

The Big Ten did, however, specify that it had no evidence of Harbaugh being aware of fired former staffer Connor Stalion's sign-stealing scheme.