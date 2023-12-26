3 Seattle Restaurants Serve Some Of 2023's 'Best American Dishes'

The year is winding down and many people are looking back on the "greatest hits" of 2023, whether it's new memories, favorite songs, or major milestones. Several food reviewers and news outlets are also unveiling their highlights in the form of top restaurants and dining experiences, as well.

The New York Times revealed the best American dishes for 2023 based on the insights and personal experiences of dozens of editors and reporters. The article remarks, "What they have in common, though, is that months later they still jump to mind when we're asked, 'What were your favorite dishes of this year?'"

Three Seattle restaurants were recognized for their mouthwatering creations, one of which is quite unconventional. Boat Bar's Dungeness Crab Doughnut is a unique pastry stuffed with crab meat, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, and a nice helping of grated Parmesan and fresh horseradish. Senior Editor Brian Gallagher recommends you snag one when it's on the menu.