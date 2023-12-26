50 Cent & Fat Joe Shock Fans After They Spend Christmas Day Together

"What a Christmas," Joe wrote in the comment section of 50 Cent's Instagram post.



50 Cent and Fat Joe's unexpected Christmas outing happened a few months after they formally put their past behind them on stage at "The Final Lap Tour" stop in NYC. Late last year, Joe opened up about the peak of his issues with 50 Cent following his tense run-in with the Queens native at the 2005 Video Music Awards. After Fif called him a "p*ssy boy" at the end of his live performance, Joe dissed G-Unit in between a shouting match with the rap group while he was presenting Missy Elliott with the award for Best Hip Hop video. In his memoir, Joe revealed that he lost a collaboration with Jordan Brand worth $20 million because of the incident.



A few months later, 50 told Rolling Stone that he shouldn't have dragged Joe into his ongoing beef with Ja Rule in the early 2000s. A few months later, fans got to see both successful MC's share a stage for the first time in over 15 years. Fans and other celebrities alike took to social media and reacted to their newfound comradery at the game. Check out more scenes from the game and a few of the reactions below.

