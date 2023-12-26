50 Cent & Fat Joe Shock Fans After They Spend Christmas Day Together

By Tony M. Centeno

December 26, 2023

50 Cent and Fat Joe
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent and Fat Joe proved their friendship has entered a new era.

On Monday, December 25, the powerhouse MC's from New York City shocked the masses on Christmas Day. Fif and Joey Crack were spotted seated next to each other with their families while courtside during the Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. In videos that were shared to social media, you can see both rappers watching the game together while they sat next to actors Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock. Later on, they took photos together with Julius Randle and their kids.

"What a Christmas," Joe wrote in the comment section of 50 Cent's Instagram post.

50 Cent and Fat Joe's unexpected Christmas outing happened a few months after they formally put their past behind them on stage at "The Final Lap Tour" stop in NYC. Late last year, Joe opened up about the peak of his issues with 50 Cent following his tense run-in with the Queens native at the 2005 Video Music Awards. After Fif called him a "p*ssy boy" at the end of his live performance, Joe dissed G-Unit in between a shouting match with the rap group while he was presenting Missy Elliott with the award for Best Hip Hop video. In his memoir, Joe revealed that he lost a collaboration with Jordan Brand worth $20 million because of the incident.

A few months later, 50 told Rolling Stone that he shouldn't have dragged Joe into his ongoing beef with Ja Rule in the early 2000s. A few months later, fans got to see both successful MC's share a stage for the first time in over 15 years. Fans and other celebrities alike took to social media and reacted to their newfound comradery at the game. Check out more scenes from the game and a few of the reactions below.

