Arizona City Recognized As The 'Safest City' In The State

Safety is a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live both temporarily and permanently.

After all, safety in an area is crucial for various reasons. It fosters a sense of peace of mind, promotes community bonding, encourages outdoor activities and, from an economical perspective, attracts businesses and investment. Additionally, low crime rates contribute to overall quality of life and positive social interactions among residents.

A commonly held belief is that small towns are more safer to live in than large cities. This concept is one that is assumed to be true due how much less populated the neighborhoods which they are comprised of are, as explored by Money Geek:

“Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but also economically. In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.

Seeking respite in America’s smaller cities and towns has its appeal, but how much safer are small towns in reality? MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 1,010 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.”

The safest city in Arizona is San Luis with a cost crime per capita of $113.