Bettor Turns $5 Into $489,383 On 14-Leg NFL Parlay

By Jason Hall

December 26, 2023

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images North America

A DraftKings user turned a $5 bet into $489,383 when he won a 14-leg NFL touchdown parlay on Christmas night.

Travis Dufner won big on a +9787560 bet when San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown during his team's 33-19 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Dufner parlayed a McCaffrey 'anytime touchdown' bet with the same for 13 other players that had already hit prior to the Monday (December 25) night game.

The parlay included successful 'anytime touchdown' bets for all of the following players:

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
  2. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis
  3. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
  4. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf
  5. Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
  6. Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  7. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley
  9. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner
  10. Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert
  11. Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams
  12. Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
  13. Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
  14. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before,” Dufner said a video identifying himself on social media via Bleacher Report Betting. “I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing like this.”

Dufner is a financial advisor from New Jersey, according to a LinkedIn page with a matching name and photo.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.