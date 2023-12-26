Bettor Turns $5 Into $489,383 On 14-Leg NFL Parlay
By Jason Hall
December 26, 2023
A DraftKings user turned a $5 bet into $489,383 when he won a 14-leg NFL touchdown parlay on Christmas night.
Travis Dufner won big on a +9787560 bet when San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown during his team's 33-19 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Dufner parlayed a McCaffrey 'anytime touchdown' bet with the same for 13 other players that had already hit prior to the Monday (December 25) night game.
The parlay included successful 'anytime touchdown' bets for all of the following players:
- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis
- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf
- Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
- Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley
- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner
- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert
- Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
- Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
The $489k winner watched it all unfold in the Santa outfit 🙌🎄— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 26, 2023
(via: @br_betting) pic.twitter.com/S34e5mBU9S
“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before,” Dufner said a video identifying himself on social media via Bleacher Report Betting. “I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing like this.”
ROBE ON. ON THE WAY TO A CHRISTMAS PARTY 🔥🎄— br_betting (@br_betting) December 26, 2023
The $490K CMC parlay bettor is ready to sweat MNF...
(via tduf21 @dksportsbook) pic.twitter.com/0rWaNlS5F5
Dufner is a financial advisor from New Jersey, according to a LinkedIn page with a matching name and photo.