Bettor Turns $5 Into $489,383 On 14-Leg NFL Parlay

A DraftKings user turned a $5 bet into $489,383 when he won a 14-leg NFL touchdown parlay on Christmas night.

Travis Dufner won big on a +9787560 bet when San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown during his team's 33-19 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Dufner parlayed a McCaffrey 'anytime touchdown' bet with the same for 13 other players that had already hit prior to the Monday (December 25) night game.

The parlay included successful 'anytime touchdown' bets for all of the following players: