"They did a great job," District Chief Justin Barnes told ABC 13. "I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire."



In video footage that was captured, you can see the Houston Fire Department arrive while the left side of the home's second floor burns. The current residents were not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.



So far, the Knowles family has not commented on the fire. Beyoncé and her husband JAY Z were recently spotted in Brazil to promote the global release of her new concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Parkwood Entertainment and TV Globo teamed up to co-sponsor an event in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. The event was Queen Bey's first visit to the South American country in a decade. Check out photos from her trip below.