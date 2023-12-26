Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Charged With Assault After Home Attack

Charlie Sheen's neighbor, Electra Schrock, faces felony assault charges for allegedly attacking the Two and a Half Men star in his home last week, as confirmed by Page Six.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Schrock with one count of assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury. The 47-year-old is held on $75,000 bail awaiting arraignment.

Schrock was arrested on Dec. 20 after forcibly entering Sheen’s Malibu home and reportedly choking the 58-year-old actor. Police sources revealed that Schrock knocked on Sheen’s apartment door, tore his shirt and attempted to strangle him upon his response. She later returned to her home, leading to her subsequent arrest.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, Sheen had reported issues with Schrock before the incident, alleging that she poured an unspecified sticky liquid on his vehicle and dumped trash in front of his door the day before the assault.

Sheen has not publicly commented on the altercation, but he previously stated to People that he intended to have a calm and sane Christmas, despite the ongoing chaos. The actor, who co-parents twins Max and Bob with ex Brook Mueller, emphasized a peaceful holiday season, expressing empathy for those experiencing stress during this time.

Regarding his relationship with Mueller, Sheen mentioned that she is not highly involved in raising their 14-year-old boys. However, a source contradicted this claim, asserting that Mueller is actively present in their children's lives.

Sheen’s family dynamics extend to daughters Sami and Lola with ex-wife Denise Richards and Cassandra Jade Estevez with Paula Profit. Despite the recent turmoil, Sheen aims for a serene and traditional holiday season with his children.