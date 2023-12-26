Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of 2023's 'Best American Dishes'

The year is winding down and many people are looking back on the "greatest hits" of 2023, whether it's new memories, favorite songs, or major milestones. Several food reviewers and news outlets are also unveiling their highlights in the form of top restaurants and dining experiences, as well.

The New York Times revealed the best American dishes based on the insights and personal experiences of dozens of editors and reporters. The article remarks, "What they have in common, though, is that months later they still jump to mind when we're asked, 'What were your favorite dishes of this year?'"

An acclaimed Colorado restaurant was recognized thanks to its tantalizing bread. Senior Editor Brian Gallagher provided a glowing recommendation of Brutø's Hearth Bread:

"Fresh-baked bread service is fairly common these days, but the version here is something special. Made from Colorado grain milled nearby, the personal-size boules are popped into an oak-fired oven for a mere minute and a half before being handed across the counter to you, piping hot, dotted with char and served with rotating pairings like housemade achiote butter or mole blanco dipping sauce."