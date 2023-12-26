Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Posts First Photo Since Emergency Surgery

Hayley Erbert shared a romantic photo with husband Derek Hough after undergoing emergency surgery. The husband-and-wife duo sit in front of a stunningly-decorated Christmas tree in the photo, embracing one another and sharing a kiss.

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄,” Erbert wrote in her caption on Instagram. “Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️”

Earlier this month, Hough revealed that Erbert needed a skull implant after see underwent emergency craniectomy the week prior. Hough has since shared his gratitude for the outpouring of support for Erbert since opening up about her surgery, including from sister Julianne Hough and other Dancing With the Stars mainstays, among others0.

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Hough said in a heartfelt post on Instagram last week, in part. “ Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude.”

Hough and Erbert began dating in 2013. They married in August 2023, just over a year after their engagement. See the newlywed’s latest post here: