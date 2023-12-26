Donald Trump Slams Adversaries In Angry Christmas Message: 'Rot In Hell'

Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Christmas morning to wish his supporters and his political adversaries a Merry Christmas. However, his message wasn't kind to his opponents.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, who is the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, slammed President Joe Biden and special counsel Jack Smith in his post.

"Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA," Trump wrote.

He then went on to rip into the Democrats' agenda.

"Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA," Trump continued.

"MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!" he added.

Trump also shared a clip of himself in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, a White House Christmas photo of himself and his wife, Melania.