Firefighters Deliver Christmas Presents To Family Whose House Burned Down

A family in Ferrum, Virginia, lost everything in a house fire last week, just days before Christmas. It took more than four hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which completely destroyed the home.

The firefighters who responded to the structure fire knew they had to do something for the mother and her three children and decided to play Santa Claus.

"We as volunteers knew that we couldn't let this mom and her 3 kids go thru Christmas without anything," the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters from the Ferrum Fire Department and the Henry Volunteer Fire Department filled up their firetrucks with gifts and stopped by to visit the family at their new home.

"We brought gifts and more gifts!! The kids were ecstatic and were very appreciative. We thank God they're all ok and have faith he will get them thru another Christmas!" the department added.