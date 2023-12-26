Florida Restaurant Serves One Of 2023's 'Best American Dishes'

The year is winding down and many people are looking back on the "greatest hits" of 2023, whether it's new memories, favorite songs, or major milestones. Several food reviewers and news outlets are also unveiling their highlights in the form of top restaurants and dining experiences, as well.

The New York Times revealed the best American dishes based on the insights and personal experiences of dozens of editors and reporters. The article remarks, "What they have in common, though, is that months later they still jump to mind when we're asked, 'What were your favorite dishes of this year?'"

An acclaimed South Florida restaurant was recognized thanks to its mouthwatering curry dish. Longtime food contributor Brett Anderson provided a glowing recommendation of The Katherine's Thai Red Curry Yellowtail:

"The Katherine is what happened when Timon Balloo realized that a neighborhood bistro near his home in Broward County, comfortably removed from the pressures of Miami, was exactly the kind of restaurant he needed at this stage of his life. The restaurant opened last year and is named after Mr. Balloo’s wife and business partner, Marissa Katherine. This curry seafood dish nods to Ms. Balloo’s Thai-Colombian heritage and is a delicious example of the kitchen’s worldly South Florida sensibility."

If you want to try this dish, The Katherine is located at 723 E Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Check out the full list on NYT's website.