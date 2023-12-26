Former Bad Boy Rapper G. Dep Has His Murder Sentence Commuted

Soon after the album dropped, G. Dep reportedly fell into a drug addiction, according to his wife, before he confessed to murder in December 2010. The rapper admitted to killing John Henkel in Harlem back in 1993, which was a cold case up until that time. He said he did not know the victim at the time and shot him during a failed armed robbery. Police were able to match the information he provided and charged with him with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty, but was ultimately convicted in 2012.



During his time behind bars, the rapper earned an associate’s degree. He also worked with violence prevention, participated in sobriety counseling programs and was involved with other rehabilitation initiatives.