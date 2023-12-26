Former Bad Boy Rapper G. Dep Has His Murder Sentence Commuted
By Tony M. Centeno
December 26, 2023
G. Dep, an artist who once delivered hits under Diddy's Bad Boy Records, has been granted clemency nearly 14 years after he confessed to murder.
According to a report the New York Post published on Sunday, December 24, the "Special Delivery" rapper, born Travell Coleman, was included along with 16 convicts who had their sentences commuted by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of her office’s annual end-of-year clemency list. The 49-year-old was sentenced to 15 years to life back in 2012. Coleman's sentenced was reduced by two years, which means he'll be eligible for parole by 2025.
“Through the clemency process, it is my solemn duty as governor to recognize the efforts individuals have made to improve their lives and show that redemption is possible,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.
G. Dep was signed to Bad Boy Records in 1998 and released his debut album Child of the Ghetto in 2001. The 20-track album was led by his hits "Let's Get It" featuring Diddy & the late Black Rob and "Special Delivery," the latter of which spawned a remix featuring Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray and the late Craig Mack.
Soon after the album dropped, G. Dep reportedly fell into a drug addiction, according to his wife, before he confessed to murder in December 2010. The rapper admitted to killing John Henkel in Harlem back in 1993, which was a cold case up until that time. He said he did not know the victim at the time and shot him during a failed armed robbery. Police were able to match the information he provided and charged with him with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty, but was ultimately convicted in 2012.
During his time behind bars, the rapper earned an associate’s degree. He also worked with violence prevention, participated in sobriety counseling programs and was involved with other rehabilitation initiatives.