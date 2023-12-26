Jay Rock Says Black Hippy Will Appear On Upcoming TDE Compilation Album

"It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, so we are putting together a compilation album," he continued. "So we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thang."



For the unfamiliar, Black Hippy is a group that once thrived within TDE and consisted of Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q. They never released an album together, but they did collaborate on remixes to each other's songs over the years. The last time they hopped on a record altogether was in 2016 for ScHoolboy Q's "THat Part" (Remix). The group officially disbanded in 2022 after Kendrick Lamar left the label following his previous album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.



As of this report, K. Dot has not been confirmed to appear on the project. TDE's compilation album will arrive in 2024.