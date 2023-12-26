Jay Rock Says Black Hippy Will Appear On Upcoming TDE Compilation Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 26, 2023
Jay Rock has alluded to a long-awaited Black Hippy reunion on TDE's forthcoming compilation album.
On Friday, December 22, the Associated Press released a clip from its interview with the Los Angeles native while he was at Top Dawg Entertainment's Christmas concert last week. Jay Rock revealed that the label he's been signed to for nearly two decades is coming out with a new compilation album to celebrate 20 years in the music industry. Eastside Johnny said that "a majority of Black Hippy" will appear on the project.
"I know that we are doing a compilation album. The TDE for twenty years," Jay explained.
"It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, so we are putting together a compilation album," he continued. "So we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thang."
For the unfamiliar, Black Hippy is a group that once thrived within TDE and consisted of Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q. They never released an album together, but they did collaborate on remixes to each other's songs over the years. The last time they hopped on a record altogether was in 2016 for ScHoolboy Q's "THat Part" (Remix). The group officially disbanded in 2022 after Kendrick Lamar left the label following his previous album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
As of this report, K. Dot has not been confirmed to appear on the project. TDE's compilation album will arrive in 2024.