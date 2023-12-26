Lamar Jackson Blasts 'Disrespectful' NFL Insider After 'MNF' Win

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio "disrespectful" during his postgame press conference following a decisive 'Monday Night Football' road win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson was asked about Florio's prediction that the Niners would "kick the s**t out of the Ravens" ahead of Baltimore's eventual 33-19 win Monday (December 25) night.

“You can’t just discredit us,” Jackson told reporters. “We grown men, we got to feed our families. He can have his opinion but just don’t be talking like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, like they’re great all across the board, but we gone come to play as well. Our record not no fluke. We play ball and we showed that.

“But he needs to keep doing his job and just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, cause he isn’t putting the pads on. If he were putting the pads on I feel he would’ve meant different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He would be respectful. I say that we are respectful to our opponents. Our opponents are respectful to us. But the guy we’re not even playing against just come out being disrespectful to us. I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.”