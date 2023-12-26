Lamar Jackson Blasts 'Disrespectful' NFL Insider After 'MNF' Win
By Jason Hall
December 26, 2023
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio "disrespectful" during his postgame press conference following a decisive 'Monday Night Football' road win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jackson was asked about Florio's prediction that the Niners would "kick the s**t out of the Ravens" ahead of Baltimore's eventual 33-19 win Monday (December 25) night.
“You can’t just discredit us,” Jackson told reporters. “We grown men, we got to feed our families. He can have his opinion but just don’t be talking like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, like they’re great all across the board, but we gone come to play as well. Our record not no fluke. We play ball and we showed that.
“But he needs to keep doing his job and just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, cause he isn’t putting the pads on. If he were putting the pads on I feel he would’ve meant different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He would be respectful. I say that we are respectful to our opponents. Our opponents are respectful to us. But the guy we’re not even playing against just come out being disrespectful to us. I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.”
🗣️ “We play ball. And we showed that.” pic.twitter.com/D1UEZOemF0— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 26, 2023
Baltimore and San Francisco both entered Monday's game with 11-4 records and ranked first in their respective conferences and both Jackson Niners quarterback Brock Purdy leading the NFL MVP odds. Baltimore's defense dominated, forcing Purdy to throw four interceptions and backup Sam Darnold -- who replaced Purdy after the starter experienced a "stinger" for the second week in a row -- to throw an interception on the team's final offensive possession.
Jackson, who had previously won the 2019 NFL MVP award during his second NFL season, threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 35 passing, while also recording a team-best 45 yards on seven rushing attempts. Baltimore will look to extend its lead in the AFC with a Week 17 matchup against the No. 2 seed Miami Dolphins on Sunday (December 31) and will conclude its regular season schedule with a home matchup against the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on January 7.