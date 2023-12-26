Lucky Kentucky Resident Bought $100,000 Powerball Ticket On Christmas

In Louisville's Valley Station, a lucky individual celebrated a Christmas night Powerball victory, as announced by the Kentucky Lottery.

The winning ticket, purchased at Rhythm Food Mart on Valley College Drive, matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball, originally a $50,000 win. However, the inclusion of the Power Play feature doubled the prize to a substantial $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for that evening were 5 – 12 – 20 – 24 – 29 Powerball 4. To secure the prize, the Kentucky Lottery advises winners to sign the back of the ticket and store it securely, as the claim must be made within 180 days.

Claiming the prize involves contacting the Kentucky Lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to arrange an appointment at the lottery headquarters located at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville.

Meanwhile, with no winner for Monday night's Powerball jackpot, the upcoming Wednesday drawing boasts an impressive jackpot of at least $685 million.

The Powerball game offers a range of winning possibilities, from the grand jackpot of $680 million for matching 5 + Powerball to smaller prizes for various combinations.

The odds, intentionally challenging at 1 in 292.2 million, are designed to generate substantial jackpots through repeated rollovers when the grand prize remains unclaimed.