Ozzy Osbourne Slams 'Sick' YouTubers Claiming He Died

Ozzy Osbourne has suffered from some serious health problems in recent years, and turned 75 earlier this month, but that doesn't warrant death rumors. On the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, the Prince of Darkness slammed "sick" YouTubers who make him the subject of death-hoax videos in order to get clicks.

“The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘celebrities who have died today,’ and there’s a picture of me,” he told his family “and I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound.'”

“There’s so many sick f***ers out there,” his wife Sharon replied, disgusted by anyone who would make up a story like that.

“I’m not going any-f***ing-where," Ozzy reassured fans. "And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Ozzy's views on returning to the stage have teetered ever since retiring from touring earlier this year. Most recently he admitted he may need to accept that he'll never play live again. “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said. “But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’"

“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the f**king point in that?" he continued. "I’m not going up there in a f**king wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.”

Ozzy's health woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident. In September, Ozzy announced he was undergoing a fourth spinal surgery, which he said would be his last no matter the outcome. “Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said on The Osbournes podcast. “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Jack Osbourne recently spoke about his dad's urge to tour again, saying: “I don’t think he’ll tour again. But he’s gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that. He’s not done yet.”

Listen to the podcast segment below and check out the rest of The Osbournes playlist above.