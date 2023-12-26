Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $638 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall

December 26, 2023

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots
Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday's (December 27) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $685 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $638 million drawing Monday (December 25) night.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 5-12-20-24-29

POWERBALL: 4

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11. The drawing was the second-largest in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set a previous record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times, which includes a record $1.6 billion drawing in August 2023.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.