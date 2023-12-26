Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $638 Million Jackpot?

Wednesday's (December 27) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $685 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $638 million drawing Monday (December 25) night.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 5-12-20-24-29

POWERBALL: 4

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11. The drawing was the second-largest in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set a previous record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times, which includes a record $1.6 billion drawing in August 2023.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.