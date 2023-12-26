Cities are places people naturally flock to for being the most dynamic hubs of activity and entertainment. They are vibrant reflections of a state’s progress meant to be fully admired and thoroughly explored.

There are many notable upsides to living in cities. These include the intermingling of diverse cultures, achievable aspirations led by countless opportunities and new innovations.

From towering skyscrapers to locally led community markets, each city proudly shares its own unique narrative.

However, there are downsides to the city life as well. Travel A Lot has identified the most miserable city in each state:

“Are you starting to feel like a change is in order for you to find your happiness? Finding the right place to settle is essential…

…Some people choose to move when they desire a big change while others are forced to do so for their jobs

No matter the reason you're moving, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list.”

The saddest city in Arizona is Bullhead City:

"• Median household income is $38,983

• 19% live below poverty level

• Only 74% graduate high school

Bullhead City, a small city in Arizona with a population of approximately 40,421 residents is considered the most miserable city in the state. The median household income is $38,983 and about 19% of the population lives below the poverty level, there. Only 74% of Bullhead City residents have graduated high school which could explain the low incomes and higher poverty rates."

There are several other cities in Arizona that might take your fancy, such as Scottsdale, the happiest city in the state. Or Phenix might pique your interest as they have the highest job security in the country or Gilbert might suit your purposes since they have the lowest poverty rate in the country.”