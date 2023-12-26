Cities are places people naturally flock to for being the most dynamic hubs of activity and entertainment. They are vibrant reflections of a state’s progress meant to be fully admired and thoroughly explored.

There are many notable upsides to living in cities. These include the intermingling of diverse cultures, achievable aspirations led by countless opportunities and new innovations.

From towering skyscrapers to locally led community markets, each city proudly shares its own unique narrative.

However, there are downsides to the city life as well. Travel A Lot has identified the most miserable city in each state:

“Are you starting to feel like a change is in order for you to find your happiness? Finding the right place to settle is essential…

…Some people choose to move when they desire a big change while others are forced to do so for their jobs

No matter the reason you're moving, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list.”

The saddest city in Kentucky is Covington:

A relatively small city in Kentucky, Covington has a population of about 40,366 residents—with about 24.7% of the population living below the poverty rate. The median household income here is almost $20,000 less than the national average income at $37,391. The income per capita is $22,151—26% lower than the national average.

The unemployment rate is 37% higher than the national average, average school test scores are 30% lower than the national average, and only 22% of residents have a bachelor's degree or higher. For a happier experience in Kentucky, we now direct you to Lexington-Fayette where the unemployment rate is 4% lower than the national average and the income per capita is higher.”