Cities are places people naturally flock to for being the most dynamic hubs of activity and entertainment. They are vibrant reflections of a state’s progress meant to be fully admired and thoroughly explored.

There are many notable upsides to living in cities. These include the intermingling of diverse cultures, achievable aspirations led by countless opportunities and new innovations.

From towering skyscrapers to locally led community markets, each city proudly shares its own unique narrative.

However, there are downsides to the city life as well. Travel A Lot has identified the most miserable city in each state:

“Are you starting to feel like a change is in order for you to find your happiness? Finding the right place to settle is essential…

…Some people choose to move when they desire a big change while others are forced to do so for their jobs

No matter the reason you're moving, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list.”

The saddest city in Nevada is Carson City:

" • 14.1% live below poverty

• High unemployment rate

• Crime rate 32% higher than the national average

In Carson City, with a population of 55,414 people, the median household income is $49,341 with about 14.1% of the population living below the poverty line. The cost of living in Carson City is about 5% higher than the national average and the unemployment rate is higher than the national average at 5.6%.

The real trouble comes in with the crime rate which is 32% higher than the national average, giving residents a 1 in 30 chance of becoming a victim at some point. We suggest that Reno may be a better spot to retire to seeing as how it's the happiest city in the state. It surpassed both Las Vegas and Henderson by ranking #77 out of the 186 happiest cities in America.”