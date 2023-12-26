Cities are places people naturally flock to for being the most dynamic hubs of activity and entertainment. They are vibrant reflections of a state’s progress meant to be fully admired and thoroughly explored.

There are many notable upsides to living in cities. These include the intermingling of diverse cultures, achievable aspirations led by countless opportunities and new innovations.

From towering skyscrapers to locally led community markets, each city proudly shares its own unique narrative.

However, there are downsides to the city life as well. Travel A Lot has identified the most miserable city in each state:

“Are you starting to feel like a change is in order for you to find your happiness? Finding the right place to settle is essential…

…Some people choose to move when they desire a big change while others are forced to do so for their jobs

No matter the reason you're moving, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list.”

The saddest city in New Mexico is Roswell:

" • 21% live below poverty level

• Household income is 35% below national average

• Crime rate 95% higher than the national average

New Mexico has plenty to be miserable about considering it is the state with the highest divorce rate in the country. However, we are talking about miserable cities, so without further ado, we give you Roswell. In Roswell, 21% of residents live below the poverty line, the household income is 35% below national average.

But that's not the worst part of living in Roswell. The worst part is having a 1 in 20 chance of becoming a victim of crime since the crime rate is 95% higher there than the national average. Las Cruces, New Mexico made the happiest cities list, so we suggest you start there if you're planning on a move out west.”