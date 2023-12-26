Cities are places people naturally flock to for being the most dynamic hubs of activity and entertainment. They are vibrant reflections of a state’s progress meant to be fully admired and thoroughly explored.

There are many notable upsides to living in cities. These include the intermingling of diverse cultures, achievable aspirations led by countless opportunities and new innovations.

From towering skyscrapers to locally led community markets, each city proudly shares its own unique narrative.

However, there are downsides to the city life as well. Travel A Lot has identified the most miserable city in each state:

“Are you starting to feel like a change is in order for you to find your happiness? Finding the right place to settle is essential…

…Some people choose to move when they desire a big change while others are forced to do so for their jobs

No matter the reason you're moving, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list.”

The saddest city in Texas is Port Arthur:

" • Crime rate 28% higher than national average

• 30.7% live below poverty level

• Violent crime is 84% higher than national average

Port Arthur takes the prize in Texas for most miserable city—a feat hard to accomplish in a state known to be the least safe in terms of violent crimes per capita. On the bright side, Texas also has the fewest overdose deaths per capita in the country... In Port Arthur, the crime rate is 28% above the national average and violent crime is 84% higher.

With a population of 55,018, the city has approximately 30.7% of its citizens living below the poverty level. Plano, Texas is the best choice since it has been dubbed the happiest cities in Texas. Plano is even known to have one of the lowest rates of separation and divorce in the country.”