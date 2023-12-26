The look has evolved into a hilarious meme that took the Internet by storm in 2014 when he first posted the throwback photo on social media. Back in 2017, the multifaceted actor hosted "Saturday Night Live" where he suited up in his old gear for a "bumper" photo. He wore everything down to the black belt, however, he decided to remain bald for the shoot. Nonetheless, the reincarnation was a hit among fans at the time. His latest video is the first time he's brought back the infamous hairdo.



Last year, Johnson actually revealed what he was holding in that fanny pack. During his interview with E! News' Daily Pop podcast, the former wrestler admitted that there were "phone numbers" and "a lot of inappropriate things I can't mention right now."



“The funny thing about the fanny pack is, in the world of pro-wrestling in the 90s, everyone had a fanny pack,” he said. “All wrestlers had a fanny pack, all of them. But the one that stands out and that makes the headlines, looking like an idiot, is right here.”



Previously he told Jimmy Fallon that there were "Pop Tarts and condoms" in his fanny pack.

