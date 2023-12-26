T.J. Hockenson's Injury Status Officially Determined

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury during Sunday's (December 24) loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday (December 26).

Hockenson, 26, and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum were both placed on injured reserve Monday (December 25), which would rule both players inactive for four consecutive games, with only two remaining in the 2023 NFL season. The Pro Bowl tight end suffered the knee injury on the second play of the second half after Lions safety Kerby Joseph's helmet collided with his knee during a 24-yard reception.

Hockenson led all NFL tight ends and all Vikings players with 960 receiving yards and ranks second at his position for receptions (95) and eighth for touchdown receptions (5).