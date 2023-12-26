Washington State Has One Of America's Most Hated Highways

American drivers sometimes have to endure annoying traffic and difficult conditions to get to their destination. Whether it's coming home from work, traveling to another city, or simply running errands, motorists tend to encounter many headaches on busy highways. Some of these roadways develop a negative reputation from all corners of the nation. These issues can include poor infrastructure, dangerous weather conditions, frequent traffic congestion, or travel season complications.

Volvo surveyed 3,000 drivers to determine the most loathed highways in America. The carmaker ranked the 100 most hated roads to drive on based on these findings.

According to the study, one of the most hated highways is in Washington State. Ranking at No. 31, analysts noted that this well-known interstate frequently sees "heavy traffic," especially in Seattle and Tacoma. Interstate 405 also landed on the list since it suffers from regular congestion in another part of the Emerald City's metropolitan area.



Here are the Top 10 most loathed highways in America, according to the survey results:

US-101 (California) I-5 (California) I-405 (California) I-76), Pennsylvania Turnpike (Pennsylvania) I-70 (Colorado) I-65 (Alabama) DE-1 (Delaware) I-87, New York State Thruway, (New York) I-90/I-94, Dan Ryan & Kennedy Expressways (Illinois) Garden State Parkway (New Jersey)

Check out the full report on Volvo's website.