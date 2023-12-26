WATCH: Hungry Alligator Devours Huge Python At Florida Park

A jaw-dropping video captured the moment a massive alligator gobbled down a huge Burmese python in Everglades National Park. Alison Joslyn, a wildlife photographer, said she started recording the thrilling encounter while on Shark Valley Trail, according to FOX 35.

The video shows the alligator having trouble swallowing the snake, which is already dead, before continuing to enjoy its meal in the wetlands.

"What a thrill to come across an alligator eating a large invasive Burmese Python in Shark Valley as I was out riding my bike," she said. "As an amateur wildlife photographer, I knew immediately I was seeing something very special."

Burmese pythons, one of the largest snake species in the world, aren't native to Florida and have wreaked havoc on the state's ecosystems. There have even been instances where these massive reptiles have preyed upon alligators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

"Phew! Score one for the home team!" Joslyn remarked in the video.