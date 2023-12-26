Woman Sues Dentist Who Performed Over 30 Procedures During Single Visit

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist after he allegedly left her disfigured during a marathon visit in which he performed dozens of procedures on her teeth.

Kathleen Wilson has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Kevin Molldrem following a 2020 visit to treat a rare case of tooth decay. Wilson alleges that Molldrem performed 20 fillings, eight dental crowns, and four root canals during the five-and-a-half-hour appointment. She claims that he overused anesthesia and faked her medical records after the surgeries were complete.

Wilson said that the procedures left her disfigured and in immense pain. She then had to make numerous appointments with other dentists to fix the damage Molldrem allegedly did to her teeth.

"Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful, and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner," Dr. Avrum Goldstein said in the lawsuit.

Goldstein also noted that Molldrem administered 960 mg of anesthesia during the appointment, nearly double the maximum dosage of 490 mg.

Wilson is seeking $50,000 in damages from Molldrem.