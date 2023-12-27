2 Beloved Colorado Zoos Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

It's hard not to be in awe when visiting the zoo. All sorts of visitors are exposed to animals they won't typically see in their area or even in their continent. From majestic creatures like giraffes and elephants to fearsome predators such as alligators and lions. Not only do these popular attractions educate the public about these animals, but they also help rehabilitate their species and contribute to conservation.

If you enjoy visiting these places, U.S. News & World Report revealed the best zoos in the nation. Editors picked 26 stellar zoos based on "favorable traveler reviews on multiple websites." They're all accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, as well.

Two amazing zoos in Colorado graced the list. The first one is Denver Zoo, which is home to acclaimed exhibits and over 3,000 stunning animals. Writers detailed what you can expect there:

"Its award-winning habitats like the Toyota Elephant Passage treat guests to views of Asian elephants, greater one-horned rhinoceroses and tapirs. The Benson Predator Ridge provides close-up viewing opportunities of two lion prides and hyenas. As a leader in animal care, the zoo has habitats designed for animal enrichment, along with research opportunities to support its conservation initiatives."