2 Beloved Florida Zoos Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

It's hard not to be in awe when visiting the zoo. All sorts of visitors are exposed to animals they won't typically see in their area or even in their continent. From majestic creatures like giraffes and elephants to fearsome predators such as alligators and lions. Not only do these popular attractions educate the public about these animals, but they also help rehabilitate their species and contribute to conservation.

If you enjoy visiting these places, U.S. News & World Report revealed the best zoos in the nation. Editors picked 26 stellar zoos based on "favorable traveler reviews on multiple websites." They're all accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, as well.

Two amazing zoos in Florida graced the list. The first one is the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, which is a good distance from Orlando's iconic attractions. Writers flushed about all the exciting activities, including guided kayak tours, train rides, and zip-lining. open-air exhibits for alligators, giraffes, and zebras. There are also open-air exhibits for alligators, giraffes, and zebras.