Beloved Nashville Pub Closing After More Than 40 Years
By Sarah Tate
December 27, 2023
A longtime staple of the Nashville restaurant and bar scene is set to close its doors after serving Music City for more than four decades.
McCabe Pub, a beloved family-owned and operated restaurant and lounge in the Sylvan Park neighborhood, recently announced it will soon close its doors after 41 years, per News Channel 5. The pub, which was first opened in 1982 by John and Jo Dean, made the announcement in a post to social media on Tuesday (December 26) addressed to "our beloved community."
"This is an emotional and personal decision that was not made lightly but is in the best interest of our family and the business," the statement reads, in part. "After decades of serving this strong community, we are ready for the next chapter, and we are confident we are leaving all of you in good hands."
As of Wednesday (December 27), the official last day of service has not been announced, but the owners said the pub will remain open for "a few more weeks ... to end out four-decade streak on a high note!"
"We are closing still believing in McCabe Pub and what we built over the decades," said owner and family matriarch Jo Dean. "For more than 40 years, we've welcomed multiple generations of customers through our doors offering great food, a fun environment and a tight-knit community. We couldn't be more thankful for the time and memories made on the corner of Murphy Road and 45th Avenue North."
Sisters and co-owners Katie Dean Egbert and Stefanie Dean Brown said it has been "an honor" to work with their family for the past 22 years.
"Our parents started a legacy of incredible service, made-from-scratch recipes, ice-cold beer, and an atmosphere that feels like home," the said. "We are proud to be referred to as the Cheers of Nashville and hope our beloved spot will always be remembered. But as we move on, we are confident we are leaving our customer base in good hands."
The news of the pub's imminent closure was met with heartfelt sentiments from devoted fans of the establishment. One Instagram user wrote they were "devastated" while another called it "a hard it" because McCabe is "such a great place." Another commenter added, "I am so sorry! You are an institution and you will be missed."
McCabe Pub is located 4410 Murphy Road. According to News Channel 5, the lot the pub sits on will remain a hospitality concept, though it is unclear what that may entail.