Beloved Nashville Pub Closing After More Than 40 Years

A longtime staple of the Nashville restaurant and bar scene is set to close its doors after serving Music City for more than four decades.

McCabe Pub, a beloved family-owned and operated restaurant and lounge in the Sylvan Park neighborhood, recently announced it will soon close its doors after 41 years, per News Channel 5. The pub, which was first opened in 1982 by John and Jo Dean, made the announcement in a post to social media on Tuesday (December 26) addressed to "our beloved community."

"This is an emotional and personal decision that was not made lightly but is in the best interest of our family and the business," the statement reads, in part. "After decades of serving this strong community, we are ready for the next chapter, and we are confident we are leaving all of you in good hands."

As of Wednesday (December 27), the official last day of service has not been announced, but the owners said the pub will remain open for "a few more weeks ... to end out four-decade streak on a high note!"