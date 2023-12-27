Beloved Washington Zoo Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

It's hard not to be in awe when visiting the zoo. All sorts of visitors are exposed to animals they won't typically see in their area or even in their continent. From majestic creatures like giraffes and elephants to fearsome predators such as alligators and lions. Not only do these popular attractions educate the public about these animals, but they also help rehabilitate their species and contribute to conservation.

If you enjoy visiting these places, U.S. News & World Report revealed the best zoos in the nation. Editors picked 26 stellar attractions based on "favorable traveler reviews on multiple websites." They're all accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, as well.

An amazing zoo in Washington State landed on the list, and that's Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle! Here's why writers are gushing about this sustainability-focused location:

"Admission proceeds go directly to the zoo's mission to support animals and their natural habitats when you visit this Seattle attraction. Some of the zoo's contributions include protecting 2.2 million acres of habitat and increasing the population of endangered Washington turtles by 500%. Travelers praise the natural feel and cleanliness of the enclosures, and say Woodland Park Zoo has plenty to offer for being a residential zoo. Exhibits are spread throughout 92 acres and divided into bioclimatic zones, such as the Australasia, Living Northwest Trail and Temperate Forest exhibits. Animal highlights include brown bears, Malayan tigers, Humboldt penguins and wallabies. There's a focus on sustainability throughout the zoo with exhibits designed to conserve water and energy."