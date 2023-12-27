Billie Joe Armstrong Thinks The Emo Revival Came Too Soon

Green Day might have just played the emo/pop punk nostalgia festival When We Were Young, but Billie Joe Armstrong doesn't really understand the current emo revival.

“Emo was dead – then just five years later we’re having emo club nights," the frontman pointed out in a recent interview with The Guardian. "Like, aren’t you supposed to wait another five years for this? My Chemical Romance just broke up!”

Armstrong went on to explain what he thinks is the catalyst for rock's resurgence. “I think streaming and the way things go viral now [is fueling it]," he. said. "There’s this band, the Walters, that broke up four years ago and suddenly they have this song that’s everywhere. Same thing with Deftones – all of a sudden their music is showing up on all these TikTok videos. There’s this new algorithmic way of discovering new stuff. It’s really prevalent in rock music.”

Green Day is gearing up to release their 14th album, Saviors, next month. So far they've shared three singles: "Dilemma," "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" Saviors is slated for a January 19 release, and the band plans to hit the road in support later next year.