Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Unveil Glimpse Of Delicious Christmas Meal
By Kelly Fisher
December 27, 2023
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani unveiled a glimpse of their family’s Christmas celebration on Tuesday afternoon (December 26), set to the husband-and-wife duo’s upbeat holiday duet, “You Make It Feel lIke Christmas.”
The video shows snippets of the kids playing, Shelton and Stefani cooking delicious pasta dishes with their family, an adorable gingerbread house and other heartwarming moments throughout the day. Stefani wrote in her caption on Instagram: “from our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas :) 🎄🥰 gx.” Some Instagram users wrote comments gushing over the meal (some even wanted to know whether the celeb couple shared their recipes), the family traditions and more.
This wasn’t the first time Shelton and Stefani embraced one of the Stefani’s family traditions with an Italian feat on Christmas Day. When they celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in 2021, Shelton and Stefani shared they made their annual “Italian timpano dome.”
Shelton and Stefani celebrated Christmas as a family, through the beloved couple shared they’ll spend New Year’s Eve apart. Stefani is slated to perform in Las Vegas, while Shelton will take the stage at the star-studded annual New Year’s Eve Bash hosted in Nashville, Tennessee.