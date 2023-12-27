Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani unveiled a glimpse of their family’s Christmas celebration on Tuesday afternoon (December 26), set to the husband-and-wife duo’s upbeat holiday duet, “You Make It Feel lIke Christmas.”

The video shows snippets of the kids playing, Shelton and Stefani cooking delicious pasta dishes with their family, an adorable gingerbread house and other heartwarming moments throughout the day. Stefani wrote in her caption on Instagram: “from our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas :) 🎄🥰 gx.” Some Instagram users wrote comments gushing over the meal (some even wanted to know whether the celeb couple shared their recipes), the family traditions and more.