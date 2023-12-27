Brazilian Model Arrested For Walking Dog Topless Blasts Double Standards

A Brazilian model blasted the country's legal system after being arrested arrested for walking her dog topless earlier this year.

Caroline Werner, 37, was charged with public indecency after being spotted walking across the street from a Balneário Camboriú beach in May. The model is now pushing for Brazil's constitution to give women the same liberties as men when it comes to being shirtless in public.

“Unfortunately in my country, even though the Constitution ensures gender equality, in practice this does not happen, I cannot have the same freedom and I feel coerced into doing so by this system and the repressive interpretation of the law,” Werner told the Brazilian outlet G1 earlier this month (h/t the New York Post). “What should be natural for both genders ends up being denied to one of them in an arbitrary and repressive manner.”