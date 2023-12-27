California Spot Crowned 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In The Entire State

It's never a bad idea to save up some money for the new year. Spending certainly can creep up on you, so why not save a few bucks by indulging in a delicious, affordable meal from the best cheap restaurant in your state? Just because the food is cost-effective, does not mean that it looses quality. So, if you're in search of a quick, cheap meal, look no further than this one-of-a-kind state staple.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in California is La Taqueria located in San Francisco. You can get a meal for under $15 at this delicious spot!

"The data-driven site FiveThirtyEight once analyzed more than 67,000 burrito joints before conducting an awe-inspiring taste test of 84 of the best burritos in America. The winner? The $9.65 carnitas burrito from La Taqueria in the city's Mission District."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cheap restaurant in each state:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

For additional information visit cheapism.com.