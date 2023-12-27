Chris Brown Looks Unrecognizable In Hilarious Throwback Photo
By Tony M. Centeno
December 27, 2023
Chris Brown's fans had jokes after he revealed a photo of himself before his singing days.
On Tuesday, December 26, the Breezy singer took to Instagram and shared an old picture of himself as a teenager. The photo shows CB in a large white t-shirt with a yellow sleeveless shirt on top. Fans can only see one side of his young face but his shoulder-length, brown hair clearly had people talking. Brown himself found himself laughing at the old photo.
"MY DAD SHOWED ME THIS AND I ALMOST PASSED OUT LAUGHING 🥴 THIS IS BEFORE THE CSIZZLE DAYS… comment your best R&B singer name in comments 😂" he wrote.
The comment section was full of laughter and hilarious responses to Brown's pre-teen hairdo. One fan said he looked like actress Kyla Pratt and another suggested that he looked like a character from the film Vampires in Brooklyn. Some fans asked if he had gotten a perm when he was a kid, but Brown shut down that rumor real quick.
"No that ain’t a perm," CB wrote in the comments. "N***a s**t was flowing . 'SLATTT WILLIAMS'"
It's been a busy year for Chris Brown. The award-winning singer recently dropped his 11th studio LP 11:11. The album contains 22 tracks including songs like "Summer Too Hot" and "Sensational" featuring DaVido and Lojay. His latest project also holds new collaborations with MAETA, Future, Fridayy and Byron Messia.
If you haven't already, check out the official music video for "Nightmares" with Byron Messia below.