Chris Brown Looks Unrecognizable In Hilarious Throwback Photo

The comment section was full of laughter and hilarious responses to Brown's pre-teen hairdo. One fan said he looked like actress Kyla Pratt and another suggested that he looked like a character from the film Vampires in Brooklyn. Some fans asked if he had gotten a perm when he was a kid, but Brown shut down that rumor real quick.



"No that ain’t a perm," CB wrote in the comments. "N***a s**t was flowing . 'SLATTT WILLIAMS'"



It's been a busy year for Chris Brown. The award-winning singer recently dropped his 11th studio LP 11:11. The album contains 22 tracks including songs like "Summer Too Hot" and "Sensational" featuring DaVido and Lojay. His latest project also holds new collaborations with MAETA, Future, Fridayy and Byron Messia.



